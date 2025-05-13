PSL 10 new schedule announced following India-Pakistan ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 following the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, ARY News reported quoting PCB.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the remaining matches of the tournament will commence on May 17, with the grand final scheduled for May 25.

Naqvi stated that the league will pick up exactly where it left off, ensuring continuity for fans and players alike.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the spirit of cricket once again,” he said, expressing his best wishes to all participating teams.

It is worth noting here that PSL 10 was shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after an Indian drone hit the Rawalpindi Stadium.

However, the PCB later postponed the tournament as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan.

As many as 27 games of the tournament have been completed, with only eight matches left to play.

Quetta Gladiators top the PSL 10 points table and have qualified for the playoffs, with six wins, two losses, and one no-result from their nine matches.

Karachi Kings are placed second on the points table with 10 points, having won five out of their eight games.

Defending champions, Islamabad United, are third with 10 points, with four consecutive losses after winning their first five games.

Lahore Qalandars rank fourth with nine points, while Peshawar Zalmi are fifth with eight points, from four wins in their nine matches.

Multan Sultans have been eliminated from PSL 10 playoff contention after winning just one out of their nine matches.