PSL 10 major update on remaining matches

Pakistan Super League management has initiated contact with foreign players in a bid to resume the remaining matches of PSL 10, ARY News reported on Monday, citing well-placed sources.

The remaining fixtures of PSL 10 were shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after an Indian drone hit the Rawalpindi Stadium. Later on, the guidance of the PM Sharif, PCb cancelled the PSL 10 due to increasing tensions with India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board lauded the efforts and support of its partners, PSL 10 franchises, participating players, broadcasters, and sponsors.

“Cricket, while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause when the country is facing such callous opposition,” the PCB said.

Sources said, discussions are currently ongoing regarding the availability of international players, insiders confirm.

The PSL administration is also consulting franchise owners as part of the planning process.

The schedule for the remaining eight matches would be finalized based on foreign players’ availability and will take into account upcoming international cricket series to avoid scheduling conflicts.

The final approval of the Pakistan Super League schedule will be granted by PCB Chairman, according to sources.

On the other hand, Indian Premier League (IPL) was also cancelled by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).