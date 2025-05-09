PSL 10 postponed amid Pak-India tensions

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday postponed the remaining games of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

In a statement, the PCB said that the decision was made amid worsening of the situation on the LOC, increased drone and missile attacks by India.

“The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who has kept in view the reckless aggression from India that has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who are vociferously upholding the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan,” the PCB said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board lauded the efforts and support of its partners, PSL 10 franchises, participating players, broadcasters, and sponsors.

“Cricket, while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause when the country is facing such callous opposition,” the PCB said.

Read more: Australian cricketers ready to leave India amid IPL suspension: report

“We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home,” it added.

The decision comes hours after it was reported that the PSL 10 was moved to the UAE after India launched a drone attack on Rawalpindi.