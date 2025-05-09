web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, May 9, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

PSL 10 postponed amid Pak-India tensions

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday postponed the remaining games of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

In a statement, the PCB said that the decision was made amid worsening of the situation on the LOC, increased drone and missile attacks by India.

“The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who has kept in view the reckless aggression from India that has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who are vociferously upholding the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan,” the PCB said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board lauded the efforts and support of its partners, PSL 10 franchises, participating players, broadcasters, and sponsors.

“Cricket, while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause when the country is facing such callous opposition,” the PCB said.

Read more: Australian cricketers ready to leave India amid IPL suspension: report

“We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home,” it added.

The decision comes hours after it was reported that the PSL 10 was moved to the UAE after India launched a drone attack on Rawalpindi.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.