Miley Cyrus brings a unique style to Los Angeles

Miley Cyrus, famous for performing things in her own rare style, has disclosed that she not only wears makeup but also sings through it.

The newly crowned global brand ambassador for Maybelline, Miley Cyrus, stunned followers, marking the recent Moisturising Serum Lipsticks of the brand at the glamorous luncheon party in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old star told the audience, revealing about her imaginative process, “You truly can’t have Maybelline without Miley—it’s kind of in the name! ” opening up about her creative process.

The songstress went on to call the collaboration “serendipitous” and “written in destiny,” claiming that she thinks each part of her life has unlocked along the divine timing.

“I’ve always used makeup as a microphone—to deeply express what I’m trying to convey through my lyrics, my poetry, and my art,” she said, describing beauty and music’s major role in intertwining in her life.

Apart from it, Miley was honoured to represent the iconic brand, having grown up watching it on TV, and initially made a public announcement with Maybelline in September.

“Maybe she’s born with it. Maybe it’s Maybelline.” The Wrecking Ball hitmaker even re-recorded the famous jingle while providing her own twist.

For the unknown, Miley Cyrus received her first-ever Grammy Award for her unmatched hit Flowers back in 2024.

Notably, the song from her highly acclaimed album Endless Summer Vacation earned her two major awards: Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Earlier this day, Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Dakota Johnson are among the string of A-list celebrities who lightened up the Vogue World: Hollywood runway show on Sunday, October 26.

For the event, held at Paramount Pictures Studio lot in Los Angeles, the Rhode founder slipped into an off-shoulder black leather dress with a floral motif.

The catwalk queen, who is married to Justin Bieber, elevated her stunning dress with pointed toe black heels as she – wore her blonde tresses slicked back.

Also in attendance at the event was Miley Cyrus, turned heads in an edgy oversized black leather trench coat with a broad collar which she cinched with a black belt.