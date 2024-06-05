Miley Cyrus gets candid about receiving Disney Legends Award

Hollywood actress and singer Miley Cyrus addressed her career struggles after she became the youngest person ever be nominated for Disney Legends Award.

During a recent interview, the pop star also opened up on her career at the Disney where she first appeared in Hannah Montana in 2006 at the age of 13.

She played the role of Miley Stewart, a girl living a double life as a pop star.

By the time the show’s fourth and final season aired in 2011, Miley Cyrus had become a notable star in the Hollywood.

Recalling her time at Disney as a kid, she said that her time at the channel was “a great, safe experience overall.”

The company has now decided to honour her at the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony in August.

She will join a group of 13 esteemed individuals from the industry including Angela Bassett, James Cameron, and Harrison Ford to be officially named Disney Legends.

Reflecting on her nomination for the award, she said that she deserved it as she had been in the public all her life.

“People have 50- or 60-year-long careers, but mine has been close to 20 years, and I’m 31. I have been in the public for more of my life than I haven’t,” she added.

“It’s just the truth,” said the pop star. “And so I think they have to give me this award.”

Miley Cyrus recalled missing prom and dances during her school years while the life in the industry also deprived her of social experience or time for friends.

“It’s a place to celebrate the journey of both being on and graduating from Disney,” she said of the award, adding that she’s “excited to celebrate that with the fans.”