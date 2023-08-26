Miley Cyrus reflects on Disney past in tearful ‘Used to Be Young’ video

In smiles and tears, American pop star Miley Cyrus reflects on her ‘crazy’ Disney days in the latest song ‘Used to Be Young’.

Following the massive success of her last song, the ‘Flowers’ performer dropped her new single ‘Used to Be Young’, on Friday.

The longer-than-three-minute music video, shot in a dark room, with Cyrus looking straight into the camera, captured her through laughs and cries and as she reflects upon ‘crazy and wild’ days of her past, which in reality were her, only living a life as a young woman.

Dressed in a black and white Mickey t-shirt with a shimmery red dress on top, the ‘Hannah Montana’ star defended her younger days, as with the beautiful melody, she went like: “I know I used to be crazy, I know I used to be fun, You say I used to be wild, I say I used to be young. You tell me time has done changed me, That’s fine, I’ve had a good run, I know I used to be crazy, That’s cause I used to be young.”

Soon after the release of the moving number, the emotional fans flocked to the social media platforms, showering their love and admiration for the youth icon.

“Miley Cyrus made me cry with her new song ‘Used to Be Young’. It’s such a beautiful and honest reflection of her journey and growth. She honors her past, loves her present, and celebrates her future,” wrote a social user on the micro-blogging site, X. Another added, “The fact i’ve already listened to this song 400 times and i’m still getting chills. #UsedToBeYoung will be a CLASSIC.”

“I’m an emotional wreck right now Beautiful song. I love you so much @MileyCyrus #UsedToBeYoung,” one of them confessed, while another of them shared their feelings, “I am now sobbing in the dark.. @MileyCyrus #UsedToBeYoung.”

“What a beautiful heartfelt masterpiece @MileyCyrus always knows how to pull on your heartstrings so proud of you #UsedToBeYoung,” one of them praised.

