Miley Cyrus reveals reason behind Liam Hemsworth divorce

American pop star Miley Cyrus opened up on the exact moment she knew her short-lived marriage with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth was over and the real reason behind their split.

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus and Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who first began their on-again, off-again relationship in 2009, while filming for their film ‘The Last Song’, rekindled their romance in 2016, and got engaged the same year. Following their Malibu home tragedy, when the couple’s home was burned down by wildfire in 2018, the celebrities got married in an intimate ceremony at their Nashville home.

Months later, in August 2019, Cyrus announced their separation, and days after that, Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’, as the reason. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

Speaking about the split in a TikTok video, the ‘Flowers’ hitmaker said, “I just want to slow down because this is actually serious.”

Cyrus disclosed that Glastonbury Festival 2019, in June, was when she made her decision.

“The day of the show was the day I had decided it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship,” she stated. “Me and Liam’s commitment to being married, of course, came from a place of love first because we had been together for 10 years…”

“But also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could,” she added, in reference to the fire tragedy, which resulted in the trauma bonding between the two.

“That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first. I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that not to be the case — that the human comes first,” Cyrus concluded.