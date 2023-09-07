Miley Cyrus recalls trauma of filming ‘Black Mirror’

American pop star Miley Cyrus revealed that she filmed for traumatic episode of anthology series ‘Black Mirror’ at the same time when her Malibu home burned down.

In the recent of her TikTok video series about her new single ‘Used to be Young’, the Disney alum opened up on filming the scenes of ‘Black Mirror’ episode which gave her anxiety and panic attacks years later.

“I was filming ‘Black Mirror’ and while I was there the fires happened in Malibu,” recalled the ‘Flowers’ singer.

Cyrus continued, “I was in South Africa but [the episode] was taking place in Malibu, so it was just a real trip. Two or three years later after this happened, I didn’t understand, but I had this anxiety attack with a vision attached where I was strapped down to a gurney.”

“I would have these dreams any time I would go to perform, and I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense. But actually as my house was burning I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs strapped to a bed [filming ‘Black Mirror’],” she added.

“I found out that my house had burned to the ground, and this was the next day of [filming],” Cyruys revealed in the TikTok video which also featured the scene from her episode of the British anthology series, where her character was strapped to a medical bed while having a panic attack. She also mentioned that she filmed for the single ‘On a Roll’, which garnered over 19 million views on YouTube, the next day after the incident. “The show goes on,” Cyrus concluded.

