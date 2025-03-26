The secret behind Miley Cyrus’ latest artistic vision revealed

Miley Cyrus has just revealed a trailer for her upcoming film linked to her new album Something Beautiful.

The trailer describes the film as “a unique visual experience” and “a one-of-a-kind pop opera” that will feature 13 tracks from her album. The album Something Beautiful itself is set to be released on 30th May, with the film following in June.

Miley Cyrus had previously hinted at the concept of Something Beautiful being a visual album during an interview in November. She mentioned that the idea was inspired by Pink Floyd’s iconic 1979 album The Wall.

“We leaned into it, and I’ve got a real heart connection to this project,” she said. “It’s like The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamour, filled with pop culture.”

Not only does Miley Cyrus star in the film, but she’s also one of its producers. She directed the film alongside Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walker. The production is a collaboration between Columbia Records, Sony Music Vision, Live Nation, and XYZ Films.

Read More: Camila Cabello’s latest announcement will have fans screaming

A team of experienced producers, including Panos Cosmatos, Nick Spicer, Nate Bolotin, and Aram Tertzakian, have also worked on the project, with several high-profile executive producers backing the film, such as Columbia CEO Ron Perry and Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino.

Miley Cyrus’ Something Beautiful will follow the success of her previous 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation, which included the global hit “Flowers” and earned Miley her first-ever Grammy wins.

In other news, Fifth Harmony’s, Camila Cabello is gearing up for her first solo shows in Australia, much to the excitement of her fans Down Under.

The 28-year-old pop sensation, who first gained fame as part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, will perform in Sydney and Melbourne this August. These concerts are part of Camila Cabello’s Yours, C World Tour, which will kick off in Spain this June.

The Havana hitmaker will start her Australian leg of the tour with a performance at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on August 27.

Camila Cabello will then head to Sydney for a gig at the Hordern Pavilion on August 30. Camila is touring in support of her latest album C, XOXO, which was released last June.