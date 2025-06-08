Miley Cyrus’s ‘Something Beautiful’ premiere leaves fans disgruntled

Fans of singer-songwriter and Hollywood actor Miley Cyrus were left disgruntled at the premiere of her ‘Something Beautiful’ visual album.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The ‘Hannah Montana’ star was accompanied by co-directors Brendan Walter and Jacob Bixenman, along with producer Panos Cosmatos, to discuss the visual album at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

However, their discussion was disturbed when several disgruntled fans claimed that they paid the $800 ticket to see Miley Cyrus perform her songs.

The event also saw the Hollywood actor-singer being heckled by angry fans, who arrived at the event thinking it was a concert.

A video, making rounds on social media, shows one fan interrupting the Q&A, yelling at Miley Cyrus, “We thought this was a concert. We paid $800.”

Another fan yelled, “Are you actually going to sing?” which sparked a roar from the rest of the crowd.

Read more: Miley Cyrus reveals reason to avoid singing ‘Hannah Montana’ tracks

While the ‘Hannah Montana’ star seemed visibly annoyed by the heckling, she later sang a song at the fans’ request.

When an attendee demanded Miley Cyrus “sing ‘The Climb,’” she responded, “You have to start it,” before launching into the song a cappella.

It is worth noting here that ‘Something Beautiful’ is set to arrive in theatres on June 12.

The 55-minute visual album will release at the same time as her music project of the same title.

During the discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival, Cyrus described the project as deeply personal and shared why she “was very protective of not having very many references.”

The singer-songwriter recently revealed the reason behind her decision not to sing her early ‘Hannah Montana’ songs after leaving Disney.

During The Ringer podcast last week, the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer disclosed that Disney had barred her from performing the songs.

However, Miley Cyrus revealed, “After being inducted as a Disney Legend, I was given permission to perform those songs in the future, which is pretty cool.”