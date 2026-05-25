Miley Cyrus is in the hot seat after circulating rumors around her relationship with fiancé Maxx Morando. The rumors intensified after the singer’s mother, Tish Cyrus, accidentally referred to Morando as Miley’s “husband” during a public appearance.

During the recent Cyrus’s Walk of Fame ceremony, the Flowers singer was posing for photographs with Tish and sister Brandi Cyrus. As Morando prepared to join them for pictures, Tish reportedly said, “We’re gonna bring the husband.”

The comment immediately fuelled speculation online that Cyrus and Morando may have secretly tied the knot ahead of their expected wedding. Neither Cyrus nor Morando has publicly addressed the rumours.

Morando later joined Cyrus for photographs during the ceremony and was seen kissing her on the cheek as the couple celebrated the major career milestone together.

Miley Cyrus breaks down in tears during the Walk of Fame ceremony

The pair first met on a blind date and began dating in late 2021. Cyrus previously joked that while the set-up was “blind” for her, it was not entirely so for Morando. Over the years, the relationship gradually became more public, with the couple attending events together and Morando working with Cyrus creatively on her music.

Engagement rumours intensified in late 2025 after Cyrus was spotted wearing a diamond ring, with reports later confirming the couple had become engaged. During her emotional Walk of Fame speech, Cyrus thanked her family, friends, and “future family” while becoming visibly tearful. Morando stood beside her throughout the celebration alongside Tish and Brandi Cyrus.