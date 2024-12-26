Miley Cyrus teases new beginnings in 2025

American pop star Miley Cyrus teased new beginnings and a ‘start over’ next year as she bid a ‘bittersweet’ goodbye to the year 2024.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Miley Cyrus shared heartfelt holiday greetings to her fans, as she said farewell to the great year 2024 and looked forward to an amazing 2025, filled with exciting creative projects.

“HAPPY HOLIDAYS & NEW YEAR,” she began to write.

The ‘Flowers’ hitmaker continued, “It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again. This is one of my favourite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me. In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew. At times it can be a heartbreaking process but I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful.”

Cyrus signed off on the note, “Thank you to everyone who has been a part of making this year so special. Sincerely, Miley.”

Notably, Disney alum had quite a successful year 2024, starting with two Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year, for her chart-topping single ‘Flowers’.

Later, Cyrus, 32, who starred in the iconic role of Hannah Montana at the age of 13, was also honoured with the prestigious Disney Legend Award, becoming the youngest recipient of the honour.