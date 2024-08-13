Youngest Disney Legend Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Hannah Montana

American pop star Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her titular role in Disney’s ‘Hannah Montana’ as she became the youngest Disney Legend ever.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Miley Cyrus, 31, who was among the 14 honorees at this weekend’s D23 fan event and became the youngest ever to be crowned a Disney Legend on Sunday, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd of 12,000 attendees, used the opportunity to speak about the iconic role she starred in at the young age of 13.

In her emotional speech, the ‘Flowers’ hitmaker began, “I’m definitely going to cry,” before she confessed that she had two speeches prepared for the big night. “One long, if I’m the badass that I’m supposed to be, and one short; if I get scared,” Cyrup quipped.

“In 2005, Disney was on a mission to rebuild and reimagine the company — that’s why they hired Bob Iger and me,” she joked. “I remember this clearly because it was during the auditioning process of Hannah Montana. There was a buzz in that Burbank Disney office, where it’s rumoured they create all of us Disney kids. I definitely wasn’t created in a lab.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Further recalling the process of landing a role, she has been ‘proud’ of to date, Cyrus shared that for the early episodes of the series, she was required to perform like the pop star even before she was one. “They gave away tickets at the Glendale mall where I would have my first free concert. The first song I opened with was titled ‘This Is the Life’, which of course no one knew, because in reality, I was a little girl in a blonde wig at the mall with a big dream but in my heart, I was Hannah Montana, and I was so proud to be,” she divulged.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus reveals reason behind Liam Hemsworth’s divorce

“A little bit of everything has changed since that day, but at the same time, nothing has changed at all. I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana because she made Miley in so many ways,” concluded the pop star before dedicating the award to her iconic character and all her ‘amazing, loyal fans’ who turned her dream into a reality. “To quote the legend herself, this is the life.”