Military jets' crew members safely ejected after Idaho air show collision, Navy says

WASHINGTON: Four crew members involved in a mid-air collision of military jets ​at an air show ejected safely on Sunday outside ‌Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, the U.S. Navy said.

Two E/A-18G Growler jets collided in mid-air 2 miles from the base during the ​two-day Gunfighter Skies Air Show, said Cmdr. Amelia Umayam, ​a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

The ⁠two jets with four air crew collided “while performing an aerial ​demonstration” at around 12:10 p.m. MDT as part of the ​air show, Umayam added, noting that all four crew members ejected safely.

“The incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes ​available,” Umayam said.

The air show’s official site lists the U.S. ​Navy’s E/A-18G “Vikings” Growler Demo Team as one of the scheduled performers. The jets ‌involved ⁠in the collision were assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 129 from Whidbey Island, Washington, Umayam said.

A portion of State Highway 167, where the aircraft crashed, will remain closed for several days ​while the investigation ​continues, according ⁠to the 366th Fighter Wing, which is based at Mountain Home.

Sunday marked the first Gunfighter Skies ​Air Show in eight years. A hang glider ​pilot ⁠died in a crash during the last show in 2018.

The Mountain Home Fire Department, Mountain Home Police Department and Elmore County ⁠emergency management ​coordinator did not immediately respond to ​requests for comment.