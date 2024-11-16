Karachi dairy farmers hint at increasing milk price

KARACHI: The dairy farmers in Karachi hinted at increasing milk price due to the administration’s double tax collection on dairy animals, ARY News reported.

According to The dairy farmers, the administration has started collecting double tax on dairy animals. They said that the administration has fee increased the tax by Rs 100 to Rs700 per animal in Gadap Town, Super Highway and other areas.

The dairy farmers maintained that Ibrahim Hyderi Town administration is also collecting Rs 400 tax per animal. The dairy farmers’ spokesperson said that they are unable to pay Rs 1100 entry fee per animal and would be forced to hike prices of milk and other dairy products.

Earlier in June this year, Commissioner Karachi notified new milk price after a round of talks with the Dairy Farmers Association.

According to a notification issued, the retail price of milk was fixed at Rs 220 per litre after an increase of Rs 20 per litre. The wholesale and dairy farmer prices of milk have been fixed at Rs 205 and Rs 195 per litre respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi dairy farmers were demanding rise in milk price prices amid a decrease in the prices of petroleum products.

The price is raised after the Commissioner Karachi and dairy farmers reached an agreement a copy of which available with ARY News.

According to the agreement, the dairy farmers will sell milk at the official price and in case of noncompliance, action will be taken.

“The milk sellers will not demand further increase until December 31. The dairy farmer will be bound to display purchase and sale rates at all levels. The quality of milk from dairy farms to retailers will be maintained,” the agreement read.