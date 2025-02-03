Milk price drops to Rs120/litre in THIS city

SUKKUR: Milk price has been slashed to Rs100 to Rs120 per litre to provide relief to consumers, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, milk sellers in Sukkur have slashed the price to Rs100 to Rs120 per litre to provide relief to the inflation-hit masses.

The milk, which was being sold between Rs200 to 240 per litre, is now being sold between Rs100 to 120 in various areas of Sukkur including, Shalimar, Purana Sukkur, Tanga (Horse) Stand and other areas.

The masses are applauding milk sellers for providing them massive relief.

Earlier, the dairy farmers in Karachi hinted at increasing milk price due to the administration’s double tax collection on dairy animals.

Currently, the milk is being sold at Rs220/ litre in Karachi.

According to the dairy farmers the administration has fee increased the tax by Rs 100 to Rs700 per animal in Gadap Town, Super Highway and other areas.

The dairy farmers maintained that Ibrahim Hyderi Town administration is also collecting Rs 400 tax per animal.

The dairy farmers’ spokesperson said that they are unable to pay Rs 1100 entry fee per animal and would be forced to hike prices of milk and other dairy products.