Milk price drops to Rs180 per litre after decline in sale

KARACHI: The milk price has dropped to Rs180 per litre in different areas of Karachi after retailers witnessed a major decline in sale, ARY News reported on Monday.

The retailers told the media that they halved purchases from the dairy farmers after a drop in sales due to skyrocketing inflation. The dairy farmers and wholesalers started selling the stocks at low prices to the retailers.

The milk price has dropped to Rs180 per litre in several areas of Karachi including Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar and Landhi. Some shopkeepers also started a discount scheme of giving a half litre of milk on the purchase of 1 litre of milk.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Karachi is likely to witness a milk crisis after the sugar and vegetables crisis.

Milk vendors across the metropolis announced the suspension of milk purchases, following the tensions escalating between milk sellers and dairy farm owners.

As per the details, the milk vendors ‘in protest’ announced to suspend the milk procurement from Monday [Today] as the price hike decision – which was delayed on July 01 by the milk sellers and dairy farm owners – is not being reversed.

Last week, the Karachi Milk Retailers Welfare Association announced to close the sale points across the metropolis from Monday for an indefinite period for demanding a price hike.

The retailers had announced to stop the sale of loose milk across Karachi from Monday for an indefinite period. The milk retailer association staged a protest at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) today and demanded a hike in the milk price.

The association gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the local administration to make a decision regarding the milk price.

The protesters said that they could not sell milk at the current prices after purchasing the stock from dairy farmers at high rates.

The association’s office-bearer said that the dairy farmers were selling milk to the retailers at Rs214 to Rs218 per litre and the shop owners should get the least margin of Rs20 per litre.