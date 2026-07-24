Milk price may skyrocket to Rs.340 in Karachi

The Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association in Karachi has demanded an increase of Rs.100 per liter of milk and requested that the new price be set at Rs.340 per liter.

The demand was submitted by the Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association in a letter to the Karachi commissioner.

The association’s president, Mubashir Qadeer Abbasi, said rising fuel, electricity, animal feed and other production costs had made it impossible for farmers to continue selling milk at the current price.

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The association has demanded of the commissioner Karachi to convene an emergency meeting within 48 hours to discuss the issue and take immediate steps to address the financial challenges facing dairy farmers.

In the letter, the association warned that failure to revise milk prices in line with real production costs could further worsen the dairy sector’s economic difficulties.