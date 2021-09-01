Milk prices may go up by Rs20 per litre in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has decided to increase milk prices by Rs20 per litre in the current month of September, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, one group of Karachi Dairy Farmers has announced to increase milk prices from September 5 on their own without the permission of official authorities.

It may be noted that milk is currently being sold at Rs130 in Karachi contrary to price list by Commissioner Karachi’s office according to which milk price per litre is Rs94.

Earlier on Aug. 12, the Sindh High Court had directed Commissioner Karachi to fix the milk price within 30 days.

Read More: SHC ORDERS COMMISSIONER KARACHI TO FIX MILK PRICE ISSUE IN 30 DAYS

A bench of the high court while hearing a petition about the hike in milk price also ordered the commissioner to submit a written assurance in the court about solution of the price issue within one month.

The court also warned of contempt of court proceedings if the milk price would not be fixed within a month.

“The court had fixed the milk price at Rs 94 per liter but the dairy farmers and retailers charging Rs 130 per liter,” the petitioner’s lawyer had informed the court.