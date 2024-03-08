Millie Bobby Brown compares herself to Tom Cruise

20-year-old British actor Millie Bobby Brown compared herself to Hollywood star Tom Cruise after her new film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown said she felt like a ‘female version’ of Tom Cruise, 61, after doing the stunt work and action sequences herself, in her new Netflix film ‘Damsel’.

Sharing her experience on a recent chat show outing, Brown, who essays Princess Elodie in Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s dark fantasy film, said, “I did all my own stunts from start to finish. I feel like the female version of Tom Cruise.”

Earlier, the actor had clarified that she was ‘really scared’ of doing her own stunt as she was ‘not physically trained’ for it. “You’re just like, ‘Are we really gonna, like, am I really gonna do that stunt?’ And then that day they’re like, ‘Yep, put the harness on,'” Brown had recalled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

An action-fantasy feature, co-starring Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson and Angela Bassett with Brown, ‘Damsel’ follows Princess Elodie, a dutiful, sheltered young noblewoman, who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to discover that his family intends to sacrifice her to repay an ancient debt.

The title premieres on the streaming giant Netflix on March 8.

Millie Bobby Brown of ‘Stranger Things’ talks about living low profile life