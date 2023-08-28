Millie Bobby Brown of ‘Stranger Things’ talks about living low profile life

Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to stardom by playing Eleven in the critically acclaimed Netflix show ‘Stranger Things‘, opened up on living a low profile.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Millie Bobby Brown, in an interview, said she does not have many celebrity friends. The actress said her ‘Stranger Things‘ co-star Noah Schnapp is her only buddy from the showbiz industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

“You have to have good people around you,” she said. “I don’t think it’s good to have expectations of anyone. It’s OK to change, to grow. I’m grateful that young girls use me as someone they are able to walk alongside, but if [we both] go in another direction, that’s OK too.

“I have a huge support unit and I think when you have friends who genuinely care about you it’s a huge help. I don’t have many industry friends at all, just Noah and some friends from college.”

‘Stranger Things‘ star said she uses social media if allowed by her team, adding that she is not interested in them.

Related – Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement to Jake Bongiovi

The actress said she was ready for the show to end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

“I’m definitely ready to wrap up. I’m ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up. It’s like graduating high school. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish, and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life,” she added.

Related – Netflix greenlights a ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off series to help build a franchise