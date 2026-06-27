Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are set to reunite on screen in a new Netflix espionage thriller.

The streaming giant has ordered the untitled series straight to production, with Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne serving as writer and executive producer. The project is being produced by A24 alongside Joe Hipps’ Cut To banner.

Inspired by Paul Warner’s debut novel A Spy in the Blood, the series will see Harbour play Matt Wolfe, a disgraced FBI agent turned security expert who is forced back into the world of espionage after his estranged daughter, Rebecca, portrayed by Brown, disappears during an FBI mission.

Netflix praised the creative team behind the project, highlighting Thorne’s storytelling and the chemistry between Brown and Harbour.

“We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we’ve been fortunate to collaborate with before,” Netflix Head of Scripted Series, US and Canada, said.

Millie Bobby Brown recently teased the project during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing that the reunion came about thanks to Harbour.

“Father-daughter is where we live, but Netflix will always be our home,” she said. “The David Harbour project is sooner than expected, and it’s David’s idea, so kudos to him.”

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The actors became fan favorites through their roles as Eleven and Jim Hopper in Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things, where Harbour portrayed the adoptive father of Brown’s character.

The new series also reunites Brown with Thorne, who previously wrote the Enola Holmes films, in which Brown stars and serves as a producer. The third installment of the franchise is scheduled for release on July 1.

Beyond the spy drama, Brown has several upcoming projects, including the romantic film Just Picture It, while Harbour is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Violent Night 2, and John Rambo.