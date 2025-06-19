Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Enola Holmes 3’ shoot turns toxic in Malta

Netflix’s threequel ‘Enola Holmes 3’ shoot faced a major setback in Malta, after several of the cast and crew members, including lead actor Millie Bobby Brown, fell sick due to a catering mishap.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by foreign media, the tightly-packed 12-week filming schedule for the much-awaited ‘Enola Holmes 3’, starting mid-April in Shepperton Studios of London, England, and eventually shifting to Malta, has now been halted, after several crew members, as well as lead actor Millie Bobby Brown fell ill during the shoot, due to a suspected catering issue.

Quoting a source close to the production, the publication reported, “Millie and her co-stars were in the middle of filming when people started to get sick.”

“There were a fair few affected, and it meant everything had to grind to a halt until they got better. It’s a nightmare because these productions run to such tight schedules, and filming had to be stopped,” the insider added. “It ended up being a bout of food poisoning, which is just really unfortunate.”

“Luckily, it wasn’t anything too serious and everyone recovered, but it put pressure on them in terms of hitting deadlines,” the person concluded.

Notably, the first two instalments of Netflix’s mystery film series, directed by Harry Bradbeer and co-starring Millie Bobby Brown with Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Louis Partridge among others, were released on streaming giant Netflix in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Meanwhile, ‘Enola Holmes 3’, under the helm of Philip Barantini, was officially announced last November.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown drops big news about ‘Enola Holmes 3’!