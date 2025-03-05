Millie Bobby Brown drops big news about Enola Holmes 3!

Millie Bobby Brown, who gained fame from Netflix’s Stranger Things, is gearing up to return as the sharp-witted young detective in Enola Holmes 3, with filming set to begin in the coming weeks.

The Stranger Things star, who has captivated audiences with her portrayal of Sherlock Holmes’ rebellious sister, expressed her excitement about stepping back into the role.

With Enola Holmes 3 officially moving forward, fans are eager to see what mysteries await in the highly anticipated sequel.

In a recent conversation with Collider, Millie Bobby Brown confirmed that Enola Holmes 3 will begin production this year.

Though she kept storyline details under wraps, she shared her enthusiasm, saying, “I’m going to be doing an Enola Holmes 3 this year. We start filming in the coming weeks. I’m very excited.”

One of the biggest questions surrounding the film is whether Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes. While Brown didn’t confirm his return, she teased, “You’ll have to wait and see.”

The previous installment introduced Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson, leaving the door open for a deeper exploration of the classic detective duo’s dynamic.

With production beginning soon, Enola Holmes 3 is unlikely to release in 2025. Given the time needed for post-production, fans can expect the film to hit Netflix sometime in 2026.

Additionally, reports suggest that the third movie will take a darker tone, drawing comparisons to Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Directed by Philip Barantini, the upcoming sequel promises a fresh take on the beloved detective saga.

Millie Bobby Brown’s return to the Enola Holmes universe has sparked excitement, and with Enola Holmes 3 taking shape, audiences are eager to unravel the next mystery alongside the fearless young sleuth.

Earlier, Netflix gave fans a glimpse into the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5 by revealing the main cast for the final season.

Among the confirmed actors is Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield, sparking major speculation about her character’s fate after the shocking events of Season 4.

In the fourth season, Max became a fan favorite, especially during her dramatic escape from Vecna’s clutches, thanks to the empowering soundtrack of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

However, things took a dark turn when Max was once again confronted by Vecna in Volume 2.

After a brutal battle, she ended up technically dying as Vecna snapped her limbs and stopped her heart.

Despite this, Eleven managed to bring her back to life, but the aftermath left Max in a coma, blind, and severely injured.

The Stranger Things finale teased that she might never wake up, leaving her future uncertain.

Now, with Stranger Things Season 5 on the horizon, Netflix’s confirmation of Sadie Sink as one of the main cast members suggests that Max’s fate is far from sealed.