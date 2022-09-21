Milly Alcock: A journey from washing dishes to Princes Rhaenyra Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’

Do you know? The rising actor Milly Alcock, best known as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen of ‘House of the dragon’, was working as a dishwasher when offered the breakthrough role.

Alcock, 22, made her on-screen debut back in 2014 with an episode of the rom-com series ‘Wonderland’, which was followed by a number of brief but unnoticed outings in films and dramas.

A Sydney native, from a family of sports people and athletes, Alcock chose a rather different path for herself and dropped out of school to pursue a career in acting. She got enrolled in a High School of performing arts and performed in a number of projects before she finally cracked the coveted role in the fantasy epic, ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel.

Speaking about her emotions at the very moment when she finally received the call for the breakthrough, Alcock once revealed, “I was washing dishes in a restaurant and living in my mum’s attic. I never thought this would happen to me.”

She expressed, “I froze, and took a deep breath and said to my friend, ‘Do you have wine?’ Then I called my mum.”

“This doesn’t happen to people like me, so it was incredibly quick.”

Moreover, Alcock elaborated on why she left the acting school to accept the big opportunity for HBOs fantasy drama. “I was like, I either have to sit all of my exams in rural Australia or I was just going to drop out of school,” the actor recalled. “So I dropped out because it was never really my thing.”

About the series, George R.R. Martin has co-written ‘House of the Dragon’ with Ryan Condal, while the direction is helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel.

Actor Emma D’Arcy plays the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen – daughter of King Viserys [Paddy Considine] and heir apparent – in the series, while, Milly Alcock essays the younger/teenage Rhaenyra Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’.

