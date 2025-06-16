Milly Alcock’s upcoming DC movie gets new official title

Filmmaker James Gunn has revealed that the Girl of Steel film in his DC Universe, starring Hollywood actor Milly Alcock as Supergirl, has been retitled.

Reports have emerged that Kara Zor-El/Supergirl will debut in the new DC Universe in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ film.

However, DCU’s release slate has confirmed a solo ‘Supergirl’ film for the character.

The film is adapted from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a comic series written by Tom King—one of the key architects of the DC Universe—and illustrated by Bilquis Evely.

James Gunn had initially kept the same title as the comic series, however, he has now revealed changing it.

During a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that the Milly Alcock film will just be called ‘Supergirl.’

“I think it’s just called Supergirl,” he said.

Gunn mentioned that he became “sick of the superhero title, colon, other-name thing” and changed the title of ‘Superman.’

“Even though I was the one that gave it that title, I just wasn’t sure. First of all, I’m sick of the superhero title, colon, other-name thing. And then also it seemed to be looking back when we’re looking forward, even though it does have to do with legacy in the movie itself,” James Gunn said.

It is worth noting here that Hollywood starlet Milly Alcock confirmed the beginning of filming for ‘Supergirl’ in January this year.

The DC Universe film is scheduled to arrive in theatres in June 2026.