‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ star Milly Alcock drops first look as filming begins

Hollywood starlet Milly Alcock drops the first look of ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’, as she begins filming for her hotly-anticipated DC film.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday night, Australian actor Milly Alcock sparked excitement among the DCEU fans, sharing the very first picture from the sets of her much-buzzed ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’, as the cameras finally started rolling for the superhero film, set for next year’s release.

“Introducing Kara,” she wrote in the caption of the picture, which sees her sitting on a chair with the Superman logo and her back facing the camera.

At the same time, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn posted the same click on his handle and wrote, “Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal @millyalcock as our Kara Zor-El.”

“Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira,” he added.

Besides Alcock, the ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa is on board to play the anti-hero Lobo in the superhero film, along with Matthias Schoenaerts (Krem) and Eve Ridley (Ruthye Mary Knolle). Meanwhile, actors David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham joined the cast to essay the parents of the titular ‘Supergirl’, aka Kara Zor-El – Kryptonian cousin of Superman.

Craig Gillespie helms the direction of script by Ana Nogueira, based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book series.

‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ is scheduled for June 2026 release.

