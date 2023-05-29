Mina tents being prepared to receive Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The tents of Mina have started to be prepared with all the equipment to receive pilgrims this Hajj season.

Mustafa Hadi, the general supervisor for one of the companies in Mina, stated that they have started preparing the camps in Mina, the state news agency reported.

The preparation includes the maintenance of electricity, plumbing, paints and gypsum works and preparing toilets inside the camps, in addition to the decorations.

READ: Hajj flights: FIA issues new directives for immigration staff



He said that during the upcoming days, they will start equipping restaurants, as well as the tents with beds and blankets, and complete all the preparations inside the campus to receive Hajj pilgrims during the Tarwiyah (water provision) day and the three Tashriq days.

It is noteworthy that Mina cannot be inhabited except during the Hajj period, and it is located inside the holy sites borders between Makkah and Muzdalifah, 7 km far from the Holy Mosque.

Read: Rs55,000 to be refunded as ‘Qurbani amount’ to Hajj pilgrims

It is pertinent to mention here that Hajj flight operation for Pakistani pilgrims kicked off on May 21 as the first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight departed from Pakistan for Saudi Arabia from Karachi with 328 pilgrims.

Pakistan International Airlines is using Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 for its massive Hajj operation. Over 65,000 intending pilgrims will be transported to Saudi Arabia in the operation.

Director Hajj Karachi, Sajjad Haider, DG Benazir Income Support Programme, Imtiaz Shah, and officials of PIA and CAA were also present.