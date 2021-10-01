Minal Khan says being ‘chased by Gulab’

Pakistani actress Minal Khan posted an Instagram picture in which she claimed of being “chased by Gulab”.

The Gulab she is referring to is the Cyclone Gulab which was earlier reported to be hitting the coastal areas of the country. According to the latest weather updates, the cyclone has changed its direction and is moving away from Pakistan.

The Jalan star is seen standing at an exotic location in the Maldives in the image. “Gulab is chasing me,” Minal Khan wrote. The picture has been liked by at least 283,918 Instagram users.

Minal Khan posted a video in which she is enjoying a spectacular view by watching the crystal clear water of the sea.

“What dreams are made of,” the actress wrote. The picture went viral and has reached over millions of likes so far.

Newly-weds Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are currently spending their honeymoon in the Maldives at the moment.

The celebrity duo is keeping the fans updated by sharing pictures and videos of their holidays on Instagram.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who announced their engagement last May, tied the know on September 10 in a fairy-tale event. It was attended by close family and friends.

