‘My bae is better than Salt Bae’: Minal Khan shares new pictures with hubby

Actress Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are having the time of their life as they recently paid a visit to a restaurant by renowned chef Salt Bae in Dubai.

After spending their honeymoon in Maldives, The Jalan star and her hubby arrived in the Gulf state to spend time together.

She updated the fans about her visit to the famous restaurant in Dubai. She said that her bae was better than Salt Bae.

She posted another picture where she wrote that “#MinalsBae Ft. #SaltBae”.

Here are some pictures of Minal Khan in Dubai.

Visit to an undersea restaurant

Previously, they both shared pictures of their visit to an undersea restaurant in the Hurawalhi Island of Maldives on Instagram.

“The worlds largest undersea restaurant!. Happy honeymoon baby!” Ahsan captioned.

In a heartfelt note, the actress said that it would be an understatement if she called him special since he means everything to her, adding she will keep loving him forever.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who announced their engagement last May, got married on September 10 in a fairy-tale event that was attended by close family and friends.

