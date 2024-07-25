web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Minal Khan reveals her son’s face first time since birth

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram revealed the face of their son Hasan with the Instagram debut of the star kid.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Actor Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram introduced their son Muhammad Hasan Ikram to the world, via his own Instagram handle, on Wednesday.

In the second post on the page, dedicated to the celebrity baby, Hasan is seen enjoying his first-ever ride in a vintage British car, sitting comfortably in his mother’s lap, as the ‘Jalan’ actor clicked a selfie, of the family of three. “First drive out in daddy’s classic car,” read the caption on the picture post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M. Hasan Ikram (@mhasanikram)

Thousands of the couple’s fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and turned to the comments section, sharing their excitement for Hasan’s face reveal.

Also Read: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share first glimpse of their baby girl

Notably, Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who tied the not in September 2021, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November last year.

The doting mother of Hasan shared the first picture on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday. The picture of the toddler, in his Batman fit, was captioned with, “Hello world!”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.