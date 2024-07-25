Minal Khan reveals her son’s face first time since birth

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram revealed the face of their son Hasan with the Instagram debut of the star kid.

Actor Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram introduced their son Muhammad Hasan Ikram to the world, via his own Instagram handle, on Wednesday.

In the second post on the page, dedicated to the celebrity baby, Hasan is seen enjoying his first-ever ride in a vintage British car, sitting comfortably in his mother’s lap, as the ‘Jalan’ actor clicked a selfie, of the family of three. “First drive out in daddy’s classic car,” read the caption on the picture post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M. Hasan Ikram (@mhasanikram)

Thousands of the couple’s fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and turned to the comments section, sharing their excitement for Hasan’s face reveal.

Notably, Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who tied the not in September 2021, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November last year.

The doting mother of Hasan shared the first picture on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday. The picture of the toddler, in his Batman fit, was captioned with, “Hello world!”