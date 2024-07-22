Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share first glimpse of their baby girl

Bollywood celebrity couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared the first glimpse of their baby girl, days after they embraced parenthood earlier this week.

Days after the new parents, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, confirmed the birth of their first child via an official statement, the Bollywood stars turned to their Instagram handles, with a joint post, sharing the first glimpse of their baby girl.

With a picture of the star kid’s feet, the ‘3 Idiots’ actor captioned, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed.”

“Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings,” added the new dad.

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and congratulated the couple, extending their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post. Notably, the ‘Fukrey’ couple announced last week that they were blessed with their first child on July 16.

