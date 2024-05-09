‘Seek benefits of it but deny…’: Richa Chadha opposes Nora Fatehi’s idea of feminism

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha does not completely agree with dancer Nora Fatehi’s idea of feminism and her ‘women should be nurturers’ statement.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Richa Chadha, who is currently basking on the success of her web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, disagreed with Nora Fatehi’s statement of the pre-defined gender roles and stated that women shouldn’t be told what they should or shouldn’t do.

When asked for her to comment on Fatehi’s ‘women are nurturers’ statement, the ‘Fukrey’ star said, “The cute thing about feminism is that it accepts those that seek the benefits of feminism but deny being a feminist.”

She continued to explain, “The reason why someone is able to have a career, choose what they want to wear work where they want to be independent have those choices is because of feminism and because of predecessors who decided that women need to be out there working jobs, not just being at home. So I think it’s a misguided reaction to the visual of some misinformed bra-burning chaos from the late ’60s. It’s not really a real understanding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

“All roles are defined, not as gender roles, but as, just as people who are sharing the responsibility of bringing a child into the world. And I don’t fully agree with this women should be this way. And not this way. I’m surprised it was said at all, actually,” Chadha added.

Pertinent to note here that Chadha’s response came in reference to the previous statement of Fatehi, who blamed feminism for messing up society. “The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer,” she said on a podcast. “I don’t believe in people who think that. That’s not true. I think women are nurturers.”

Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari take a jibe at ‘Heeramandi’ co-star Sharmin Segal