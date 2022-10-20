Minal Khan shares pictures, video of Safari trip with husband

Actor Minal Khan shared pictures and a video of her Safari trip with husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and they are going viral on social media.

The viral pictures on social media application Instagram showed Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram spending fun times with animals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

She posted an Instagram reel of it too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

The photo album and clip was liked by thousands of her Instagram followers. They came with intriguing and heartwarming comments.

“Oh my god. Cuteness overloaded”

“Such a friendly 🐒😍cute”

“Family photos🤣”

“This picture awesome ❤️❤️”

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got married on September 10 last year in a fairy-tale event that was attended by close family and friends.

The celebrity frequently shares pictures and videos of the couple on Instagram to keep the fans updated about the happenings. The couple pens heartfelt notes for each other too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Recently, Minal Khan hit out at a social media trolls who referred to her niece Amal Muneeb as ‘Choti Aurat’.

A keyboard warrior tried to attack the toddler calling her ‘choti aurat’ (young woman). It happened so when Minal’s twin sister-actor Aiman Khan, who is currently in Makkah with her family to perform Umrah, posted a picture gallery with husband and daughter on social media.

Reacting to the post, a social user commented that Muneeb Butt had made a young woman (referring to Amal) sit on his shoulder. The comment did not go well with her aunt, who blasted the person for mocking a ‘3 year old kid’.

