Minal Khan writes heartfelt note for Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Actor Minal Khan took to Instagram to write a heartwarming note for her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in her viral pictures.

“There is only one happiness in this world, to love and to be loved and you have given me so much love that I feel the happiest when I’m with you,” Minal Khan wrote.

The Jalan star added: “You will forever be my always. Till my last day, I’ll be loving you.”

Ahsan Mohsin took to his Instagram profile for doing the same. He wrote that his wife has the most beautiful eyes in the world.

“Hey, look at me. I want to say something to you,” he wrote. “You know that you have the most beautiful eyes in the whole world.

“I have never seen such big pretty eyes stare at me the way you do and every time I see you looking at me the way you do. I fall more and more in love with you all over again.”

The Sun Yaara star told him that she love him more and more every day in the comment section.

In September, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got married in a star-studded nikkah and baraat ceremony.

They frequently travel to exotic locations and spend family time.

