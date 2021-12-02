Minal Khan’s latest picture goes viral

Minal Khan took to Instagram to share her latest picture and it has now gone viral across social media platforms.

The actor can be seen posing for the picture gallery with a cat in her hand. There was a snap of her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in the album as well.

The celebrity, who is the twin sister of actor Aiman Khan, is one of the most versatile stars of Pakistan’s drama industry. She can play both roles of a protagonist as well as an antagonist in her serials with ease.

She won the hearts of the fans with her performance in hit projects namely Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Sun Yaara, Hassad, Jalan, Nand and Ishq Hai.

Minal Khan regularly takes to Instagram to share family photos especially that of her with her hubby.

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded albeit traditional nikkah and baraat ceremony this year.

Apart from family members and friends, many celebrities – including celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, along with Kinza Hashmi, Nida Yasir, Saboor Aly, Fahad Sheikh, Yasir Nawaz, Mahi Baloch, Areeba Habib, Ali Ansari, Amna Ilyas – were seen at the events.

They frequently travel to exotic locations and spend family time.

