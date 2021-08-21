Minar-e-Pakistan assault case: CCTV footage proves innocence of 71-year-old man

LAHORE: The Lahore police are hard at work to arrest the men involved in the assault of a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.

More than 60 men have been arrested on charges of groping and harassing the woman. A 71-year-old man, named Wazir Khan, has also been apprehended for his alleged involvement in the assault case.

CCTV footage obtained by ARY News, however, proves otherwise. In the footage, he can be seen standing outside his house at 7:10 pm on August 14 when the incident occurred.

The suspect was whisked away by the police from outside his residence on Friday evening. He is now in custody of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Kotwali.

Earlier, his family denied his involvement in the assault case. Talking to ARY News, the suspect’s son Sher Khan said his father was not at the Greater Iqbal Park at the time of the crime but was present at a shop near his house.

Khan said that his father has been unwell, due to which he doesn’t venture out a lot. Accusing the elderly of such a crime is unfortunate, he lamented.