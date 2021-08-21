71-year-old man held for ‘assaulting’ woman at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: Police have apprehended a 71-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the Minar-e-Pakistan assault case.

Identified as Wazir Khan, the suspect has been handed over to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA). He is a resident of Shahdara.

His family, however, has denied his involvement in the assault of a woman TikToker at the Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day.

Talking to ARY News, the suspect’s son Sher Khan said his father was not at the Greater Iqbal Park at the time of the crime but was present at a shop near his house.

Khan said that his father has been unwell, due to which he doesn’t venture out often. Accusing the elderly of such a crime is unfortunate, he lamented.

Earlier today, police said they have arrested 130 people and identified 40 of them through videos of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

“We have also recorded the statement of a person accompanying the female TikToker and he has also undergone a medical test,” they said adding that the suspects arrested are also being identified with the help of those accompanying the TikToker.