Minar-e-Pakistan assault: Court sends 13 more arrested for identity parade

LAHORE: The local court hearing the Minar-e-Pakistan assault case has Thursday sent to jail for the identity parade 13 more suspects arrested by the police, ARY News reported.

The suspects were produced before the district court where the judicial magistrate sent the suspects to jail so their identity parade can take place.

All the 13 suspects were brought to the court today with their faces covered. So far 144 people have been arrested on suspicion of being part of the mob that sexually assaulted and violated the victim TikToker.

All of the 144 have been sent to jail for the identity parade.

MINAR-E-PAKISTAN ASSAULT: PROBE BODY REVEALS POLICE DIDN’T RESPOND TO CALLS FOR HELP

Separately, it may be noted that the committee set up by Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani to investigate the assault and harassment of a woman TikToker by a mob at Greater Iqbal Park on Aug 14 has made startling revelations in its report.

According to the report, as many as 16 calls were made on the police’s Maddadgar 15 helpline by the woman’s friends and others present at the park but police didn’t reach there in a timely manner.

It said the police personnel were conspicuous by their absence at the park when the incident occurred.