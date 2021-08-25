Minar-e-Pakistan assault: Probe body reveals police didn’t respond to calls for help

LAHORE: A committee set up by Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani to investigate the assault and harassment of a woman TikToker by a mob at Greater Iqbal Park on Aug 14 has made startling revelations in its report.

According to the report, as many as 16 calls were made on the police’s Maddadgar 15 helpline by the woman’s friends and others present at the park but police didn’t reach there in a timely manner.

It said the police personnel were conspicuous by their absence at the park when the incident occurred.

Also Read: COURT APPROACHED FOR CASE AGAINST TIKTOKER ASSAULTED AT MINAR-E-PAKISTAN

The probe report stated that the mob stripped half-naked the woman and took her photos.

Rambo, the TikToker’s friend who accompanied her to the park, on seeing the Dolphin personnel, called them. They then broke up the crowd.

When the woman went to the police station to report the incident, she was forced to sit in a room where a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was puffing away at his cigarette, the report revealed.

It pointed out the SP City termed the assault a “normal incident” and asked for the case to be hushed up while the SSP Operations and the DIG concerned kept the IG in the dark about it.

Also Read: COPS DEPLOYED OUTSIDE FEMALE TIKTOKER’S HOME AFTER ‘THREATS’

Initially, the report said, the two officers didn’t apprise the provincial police chief on the case and when he himself enquired about the incident, they downplayed it.