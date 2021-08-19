Minar-e-Pakistan incident: CM Buzdar directs IGP to submit report tomorrow

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday directed Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP), Inam Ghani, to submit a complete report into the Minar-e-Pakistan incident by Friday morning, ARY News reported.

The chief minister issued directives while chairing a meeting here in Lahore to review progress so far made on the Minare-e-Pakistan incident, where a female TikToker was assaulted by the mob.

During the meeting, IGP briefed the chief minister about arrests made in the Lahore incident and the identification of more suspects through videos.

Punjab police identifying suspects through videos of the incident shared on social media, IGP Ghani told the meeting.

He said that a number of photos and videos had been sent to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to ascertain the identities of suspects and more people involved in the incident would be arrested soon.

In the meeting, CM Buzdar directed authorities to speed up the investigation process and has also summoned a meeting tomorrow on the Lahore incident.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the accused involved in the assault case will be brought to justice.

Earlier today, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar announced the arrest of multiple people who were spotted at Minar-e-Pakistan when a woman TikToker was assaulted and harassed.

“We have made multiple arrests,” the CCPO said adding that their presence has been confirmed at the time of the incident.

He further said that data of other people involved in the incident has also been received by them and soon more arrests would be made in the wake of fresh evidence.