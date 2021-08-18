Lahore incident: Police share WhatsApp number for information about suspects

LAHORE: The Punjab police have released a WhatsApp number to provide information about the suspects involved in the assault of a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on the eve of August 14.

The Punjab police department has issued a WhatsApp number to receive information on suspects.

People can share information and whereabouts of suspects involved in the assault of a female TikToker on WhatsApp number: 03099911911.

The police have further guaranteed the secrecy of informants who divulge to police possible leads to capture the suspects.

In a statement today, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the suspects were being identified through videos of the incident shared on social media, and that a number of photos and videos had been sent to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to ascertain their identities.

Separately today, a special investigation team was formed to investigate the Minar-e-Pakistan incident in which a female TikToker was assaulted by people on the eve of August 14.

According to details, the DIG investigation has formed a special investigation to probe the Minar-e-Pakistan incident. The team will be headed by SSP investigation Lahore.

As per DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal Khan, the special investigation team will comprise of four sub-teams. The sub-teams include the investigation team, forensic evidence and media team, intelligence collection team, and raiding & arrest team.