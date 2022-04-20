Minar-e-Pakistan power show: Traffic plan envisaged for Lahore

LAHORE: A traffic plan has been envisaged for Lahore ahead of the Minar-e-Pakistan power show of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday (tomorrow) which will be addressed by former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The City Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore said that 11 deputy superintendent police (DSPs) and 41 inspectors will be deployed for maintaining the traffic flow in the provincial capital.

More than 660 traffic wardens will be deployed, whereas, the parking area will be established on the backside of Greater Iqbal Park, Mochi Gate and Lahore Fort.

Moreover, the participants of the Minar-e-Pakistan power show could also park their vehicle in the single lane across the Ring Road.

A traffic diversion will be made from Shahdara Chowk, Sagian Chowk, Begum Kot Chowk and Kachehri Chowk, according to the traffic plan. The travellers could use the entrance and exit routes of Eastern Bypass, Babu Sabu and Thokar Niaz Baig.

The PTI Deputy Information Secretary Hassan Khawar said that the political party is going hold a historic public gathering in Lahore tomorrow. He claimed that PTI will break its own record on April 21 during the Minar-e-Pakistan power show.

He added that the nationals are echoeing their voice with Imran Khan for the national security and sovereignty .

Prior to the power show, a large number of PTI workers including women and children reached the venue. All preparations of the public gatherings have been completed.

The political party will organise a rally of youth and students in Lahore today which will be led by Asad Umar and addresed by PTI Lahore leaders.

The rally will start from Nasir Bagh to Minar-e-Pakistan which will be participated by the members of Insaf Youth Wing and Insaf Students Federation (ISF).

Imran Khan’s message

Ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan asked the masses if they want an independent Pakistan then they must come to Minar-e-Pakistan to attend PTI’s protest rally on Thursday (April 21), ARY News reported.

Imran Khan in a video message before the Minar-e-Pakistan rally said, “I invite all Pakistanis to join this struggle. On Thursday, I’m going to hold the largest rally in the history of Pakistan at Minar-e-Pakistan.”

He said that at the same place the Pakistan Resolution was passed in 1940, the Muslims of India decided to live in an independent country called Pakistan.

Imran Khan said to the masses to join their struggle for the real freedom of the country from Minar-e-Pakistan. Corrupt slaves are being imposed on us by external conspiracy, he added.

The former prime minister said that our country was built in the name of La ilaha illallah which means there is no god but Allah. We do not bow down to anyone except Allah. People from all walks of life should attend this meeting.

