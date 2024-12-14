Minced meat snatched on gunpoint in Karachi

KARACHI: In a weird incident in Karachi, two dacoits snatched minced meat from a butcher at gunpoint but didn’t ask for his valuable belongings, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Liaquatabad area where two armed men snatched 10kg of ground meat from a butcher and escaped.

Surprisingly, the thieves left behind the victim’s mobile phone and cash.

The robbery occurred early morning when the butcher was transporting the mince meat and other items to his shop.

Two armed men, wearing masks, stopped the butcher and demanded him to hand over the mince.

The thieves threatened to shoot the butcher if he informed anyone about the incident.

Read More: Bakery employee robbed of Rs 30mn in Karachi

While talking to the media the victim said that he was bringing minced meat and other items on a cart to his shop, but was stopped by two armed boys at gunpoint, asking him to hand over mince.

To his wonder, the dacoits didn’t touch his mobile phone and cash.

He said that the robbers were wearing masks and threatened him to shoot if he informed anyone about the incident.

It’s worth mentioning here that the stolen mince is valued at approximately Rs12,000, given the average price of beef mince in Karachi is Rs1,200/kg.