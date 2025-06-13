MindsEye developer opens up after disastrous launch

Build A Rocket Boy, the developer of MindsEye, has opened up after the game received mostly negative reviews on its launch.

The game, considered a rival to GTA 6, failed to meet the expectations as players complained about bugs and several other technical issues.

MindsEye is a GTA-styled third-person shooter developed by Build A Rocket Boy.

Fans were expecting the game to rival GTA 6, given that Leslie Benzies, former Rockstar North president, serves as the director of the studio.

It is worth noting here that Benzies served as the lead developer on the Grand Theft Auto series between GTA III to GTA V.

However, the debut game of his new studio failed to impress gamers and critics, who dubbed it a failed attempt at cloning GTA 6.

Following the negative reviews of MindsEye, Build A Rocket Boy took to X to share its dismay for failing the expectations of gamers

“We are heartbroken that not every player was able to experience the game as we intended. Our priority is optimising performance and stability so that every player, across every device, can enjoy an equally high-quality experience,” the statement read.

It added, “Our teams have worked tirelessly throughout the night to solve many of these issues, and we have now identified that the vast majority of crashes were caused by a memory leak.”

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games is set to release GTA 6 on May 26, 2026, after it was delayed from the Fall 2025 release date.