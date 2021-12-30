Mini-budget: Federal cabinet approves Finance Amendment Bill 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Finance Amendment Bill 2021, paving way for a mini-budget, ARY NEWS reported quoting Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the cabinet has approved the finance bill, and now it would be tabled before the National Assembly.

The bill was presented before the federal cabinet by Minister for Finance Senator Shaukat Tarin.

کابینہ نے فنانس بل کی منظوری دے دی ہے، اب یہ بل قومی اسمبلی کے اجلاس میں پیش کیا جائیگا۔ https://t.co/S5skxZfxQf — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 30, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said that the budget amendment bill, the mini-budget, will be presented before the National Assembly today. Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Fawad Chaudhry said that the budget amendment bill is tabled before the special cabinet committee.

“After its approval, a parliamentary meeting of the PTI and its allies will be held,” he said added that the bill would be tabled before the National Assembly today.

MQM-P opposes tax hike on telecom, IT products

Meanwhile, MQM-P has opposed an increase in withholding tax on telecom and IT products from 10 percent to 15 percent besides also rejecting an increase in taxation on the import of laptops.

The prime minister after listening to MQM-P’s grievances has formed a committee to review the matter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned three important sessions on Thursday (today) to discuss matters related to the mini-budget, political and economic situation of the country.

After the cabinet meeting, the premier would lead the meeting of the parliamentary party session to be held at 1:45 pm at the Parliament House.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central executive committee will be held today at 3:15 pm at the Parliament House under the chair of PM Imran Khan.

During the session, the premier will gain confidence over the mini-budget, political and economic developments in the country.

