Minister seeks report on Sehwan Sharif tragic road crash

MOSCOW: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood has summoned a report into the tragic Sehwan Sharif road crash that claimed at least 20 lives and injured several others, ARY News reported on Friday.

The minister, who is currently in Russia telephoned Secretary Communication Captain (retired), Khurram Agha, late at night and sought details about the incident.

Maulana Asad Mahmood directed the secretary to submit an inquiry report within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the victims of the van incident have been identified. According to hospital sources, the deceased identified as Mahmooda, Musamat Suna, Musamat Bhimbal, Benazir, Juman, Leela, Shahida, Musamat Soonh, Madia, Allah Dini, Noman, Dilshad, Allah Dino, Usman, Mahboob and Shahnawaz.

The deceased belong to the Phulputo community, who were going to the shrine of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz, when the van they were traveling in met a deadly accident.

At least 20 people were killed while 13 others sustained injuries after a passenger van plunged into a ditch near Sehwan toll plaza on the Indus Highway.

Dr Moeen Siddiqui at the Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, while confirming the casualties, said that the deceased include eight women and 12 children – six boys and six girls aged between 10 to 15 years.

