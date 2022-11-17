At least 20 killed as passenger van falls into ditch near Sehwan

SEHWAN: At least 20 people were killed while 13 others sustained injuries after a passenger van plunged into a ditch near Sehwan toll plaza on the Indus Highway, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Dr Moeen Siddiqui at the Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, while confirming the casualties, said that the deceased include eight women and 12 children – six boys and six girls aged between 10 to 15 years.

He further said that almost 13 people sustained injuries in the accident, five of which are in critical condition. The people – who died in the accident – belonged to Dawood Phulpoto village of Khairpur.

In a statement, the police said cuts were installed on the Indus Highway during to drain flood water, but the ditch wasn’t filled even two months later — which led to the unfortunate incident.

SSP Sehwam Imran Qureshi said that the passenger van was travelling from Khairpur to the shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, where it fell into ditch.

Upon receiving the information, a large number of local people reached the site and launched a rescue operation on their own.

Read More: Five killed as car falls into ditch at Karachi’s Super Highway

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon instructed the concerned police officers to protect the belongings of the victims and take informed the family of the passengers.

IG Sindh further said that the concerned SSP should carry out the rescue measures under his supervision and stay in constant touch with the hospital administration.

In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has expressed regret over the loss of precious lives in the Sehwan accident.

He said that the district administration and the police have been instructed to carry out rescue operations at the spot, while an emergency has been imposed at Sehun Institute of Health Sciences.

Comments