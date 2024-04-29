Henry Cavill’s ‘Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ crashes at Box office in second weekend

Guy Ritchie’s latest offering ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, with British star Henry Cavill in the lead, witnessed a massive drop in its Box Office collection on the second weekend.

As per the report from a leading Hollywood entertainment publication, Cavill-led ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, made against the reported production budget of $60 million, debuted in theatres earlier this month, earning a total of $8.9 million in its opening weekend.

After a rather decent first weekend, ‘Ungentlemanly Warfare’ has already dropped out of the Top 5 in the following. With the total weekend collection of $3.86 million, the film stood at no. 6 in the second weekend, witnessing a major slump of 70%.

Notably, the title has theatrical release only for North America, under distribution rights acquired by Lionsgate, whereas, for international viewers, it will be going directly to streaming.

Henry Cavill-led action comedy ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare‘ by Guy Ritchie, is based on author Damien Lewis’ book ‘Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII‘.

Ritchie has also written the screenplay with Arash Amel, Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson.

Apart from Cavill, the title also stars Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, Henry Golding and Cary Elwes in key roles.

‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ was theatrically released across the U.S. on April 19.