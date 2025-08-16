Minor boy injured in Independence Day ‘aerial firing’ breathes his last

LAHORE: A minor boy injured during celebratory aerial firing on 14 August Independence Day in Lahore, died, ARY News reported.

As per details, the minor boy identified as Ryan Bilal, resident of Wapda Town Lahore was critically injured after being struck in the head during celebratory fire.

Despite medical efforts at a local hospital, the young boy succumbed to his injuries today during treatment.

It is pertinent to note here that Independence Day celebrations in Karachi turned tragic as celebratory aerial firing claimed at least three lives and injured 82 people.

According to police, the incidents were reported across the city, with 30 injuries in East Zone, 43 in West Zone, and 12 in South Zone.

In Azizabad, an eight-year-old girl lost her life after being struck by a bullet to the head.

In separate incidents in Korangi and Lyari, elderly men died after being shot in the head and neck. Among the injured were 51 men, 24 women, six boys, and one girl.

The Karachi Police later arrested more than 90 suspects for aerial firing during Independence Day celebrations that proved fatal.

According to a police spokesperson, a total of 68 illegal weapons were also recovered from the suspects, and more than 100 cases have been registered.

Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon took notice of the shootings, stressing that Independence Day is not meant to endanger lives.

“Celebrating does not mean taking someone’s life,” he said, urging citizens to avoid aerial firing.